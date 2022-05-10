Equatorial Guinean Songstress Vanilla karr Out With Debut Album, ”Bioko”

After months of preparations, turning the right strings and plugs, Equatorial Guinean awards winning songstress Vanilla karr is finally out with her debut album,”Bioko”

The Ten (10) tracks album meanders through the subject love, culture appropriation and experiences of the artiste who has been in the music space for almost a decade now. The album also represents creativity and commitment to take indigenous sound from Africa to the rest of the world.

Recorded and produced in Ghana, Bioko Album is in honor of Bioko island of Equatorial Guinea, northwest of the mainland. Malabo, in the north, is the country’s capital and home to a neo-Gothic cathedral.

Prior to the release of the album, Vanilla karr has sufficiently put out hit singles like “Here for you” and “Contigo” featuring Kiko Golden boy from Togo. She also has notable songs with Ghana’s Bisa Kdei, Capasta Ambandi and Kollins who currently lives in the French capital, Paris.

Vanilla karr comes across as one of the prominent female artists from the Central African country of Equatorial Guinea with an appreciable presence in Cameroon, Togo and other neighboring countries in the region.

She currently trades her music independently under her management, Vanilla Karr Music and Digital Music Management Company, Digishare Africa. “Bioko” is available on all music streaming platforms worldwide.