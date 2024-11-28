Equatorial Guinea’s First Lady Condemns Scandal Involving Former Official, Emphasizes Protection of Women’s Dignity

Equatorial Guinea’s First Lady, Constancia Mangue Nsue Okomo, has strongly condemned former National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF) Director General, Baltasar Ebang Engonga, following the emergence of explicit videos involving him and several women, sparking widespread outrage both within the country and internationally.

The videos, which have gone viral on social media, reportedly feature Ebang Engonga in intimate encounters with various women, some of whom are said to be linked to prominent figures in Equatorial Guinea. The controversy surrounding these videos has ignited a public outcry, with many Ghanaians sharing and making light of the explicit content.

In her statement, the First Lady criticized the incident for undermining the dignity of Equatoguinean women, emphasizing that such scandals damage the progress the country has made in promoting women’s rights and gender equality. She called for responsible handling of the matter, stressing the importance of safeguarding women’s dignity in the face of such public scandals.

Mangue Nsue Okomo also met with Prime Minister Manuel Osa Nsue Nsua to discuss measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. Among the proposed strategies was strengthening privacy laws and enhancing personal data protection, particularly concerning the misuse of private content on digital platforms.

The case has sparked a broader conversation on privacy in the digital age and the role of institutions in protecting citizens’ rights. The First Lady highlighted the need to not only respond to such incidents but to create a safe and respectful environment for women going forward. She called for a concerted effort to restore public trust in national institutions and to ensure that the scandal does not irreparably harm the image of Equatorial Guinea’s women.