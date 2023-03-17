Equip mining industry to remain competitive and innovative – Dr Adutwum

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, says the mining industry needs to be equipped with the right human resources to remain competitive and innovative.

He said since it was a major contributor to the country’s economic growth and development, the government’s across the globe were increasingly focusing on ways to promote sustainable mining.

To achieve these goals, the Minister noted that the government had implemented several reforms, including the ministry’s pre-engineering programme.

Inaugurating the Mining and Mineral Technology Faculty block built by the Ghana Chamber of Mines Tertiary Education Fund (GCMTEF) for the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa, Dr Adutwum, in a speech read on his behalf, said it would open doors for many non-science secondary school graduates, who have the ambition and ability to be trained as engineers.

He said by offering opportunity to the students to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Engineering, the Ministry of Education was aiding to create a more skilled and qualified work force that could help modernize and expand the mining sector.

The Minister pointed out that with the programme, Ghana was well positioned to become a leader in the mining sector, as it would attract the best and brightest minds around the world.

“The 2021-2022 academic year saw a total of 90 students enrolled in the pre-engineering certificate programme in UMaT with 58 males, representing 64.4 per cent and 32 females, representing 35.6 per cent of the total enrollment.

“This demonstrates the government’s commitment to promote access to quality education to all,” Dr Adutwm said.

In a speech read on behalf of the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, applauded the chamber and its allied members for taking significant steps on the corporate social responsibility front.

He said, “We acknowledge and appreciate your significant contributions in these initiatives, including education, health, infrastructure, water, sanitation and sports among others. It is my sincere hope that such practice will continue.”

Dr Stephen Ndede, the Governing Board Chairman, GCMTEF, announced that they would present a cheque for GH￠340,000.00 to 68 student bursary beneficiaries.

“We believe that no brilliant student should stop his or her education due to financial challenges hence our desire to continuously support undergraduate students to the University for the benefit of our industry and the nation,” he said.

Explaining more on the fund, Dr Ndede said since the establishment of the fund, they had contributed over two million cedis as bursary to undergraduate students, research grants for postgraduate students and faculty members as well.

Also, the Chamber has committed over 12 million cedis towards infrastructure development at UMaT and this affirmed their commitment to prepare a pipeline of human capital of the industry.

The Governing board Chairman was hopeful that the support they were providing would motivate both students and faculty members to always give off their best.

He encouraged the university’s management team to ensure that the edifice was put into good use and properly maintained.

Professor Richard Kwasi Amankwah, Vice Chancellor of UMaT, thanked the Chamber for the unflinching support to the university and said it was their expectation that UMaT and the Chamber would continue to build on this great relationship for future initiatives.