Equipping Young Leaders and Entrepreneurs with Influence in the Market Place

The annual REIGN summit designed to provide the youth with relevant insights to afford them the impetus in business and leadership is scheduled to come off from Thursday 26th to Sunday, 29th August, 2021.

Under the theme Kingdom Influence, the summit, which is scheduled to take place at 6pm on both Thursday and Friday, will climax on 8am on Sunday, with the distinguished honour of renowned and global speakers such as host, Rev. John Ntim-Fordjour,Rev. Albert Ocran, Bernard Avle and Rev Dr Samuel Okae, impacting the youth with knowledge on how to reign in leadership, business and entrepreneurship.

The convener who is the senior Pastor of VBCI-HHS, Rev John Ntim-Fordjour is therefore calling on all young leaders and entrepreneurs to come and experience the power of God to enable them rule and reign with kingdom influence.

Rev. John Ntim-Fordjour assures all patrons of the 3-day event a starter pack and awakening to ignite their authority in the corridors of power.

Rev Dr Samuel Senyo Okae, Senior Information Systems Auditor at the Bank of Ghana and himself a Senior Minister and the Head of Media at VBCI Dominion Sanctuary who has been a consistent resource person over the years is looking forward to impacting all attendants with his razor-sharp message that sets them on a course of excellence.

Media expert, Bernardino Koku Avle who is the General Manager of Citi FM/Citi TV, himself a toast of the annual forum is in anticipation of a youth revival of greatness.

Joining the cross-section of speakers for the first time on the forum is the celebrated Rev Albert Ocran, the Executive Pastor of International Central Gospel Church, (ICGC), Christ Temple, an author and Executive Coach. The co-founder of the Springboard Road Show Foundation and Lead Consultant at Legacy & Legacy will condense his years of expertise with the youth to provide a springboard to launch them into their careers and business.

REIGN 2021 comes off on the first floor of Polynter House, opposite MTN office, American House, East Legon. It will also stream live on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at VBCI Higher Heights Sanctuary.