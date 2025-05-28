Equitable Contribution is Key to Africa’s Growth and Net-Zero Aspirations – Abu Jinapor

In a powerful and impassioned address at the second edition of the Africa Energy Technology (AET 2025) conference, Ghana’s Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, issued a resounding call for global equity in the pursuit of net-zero emissions, emphasising that Africa’s growth should not be stifled by disproportionate demands. Under the theme “Innovate, Invest, Implement: Revolutionizing Financing for Sustainable Energy Sector Growth in Africa,”

The three-day event, organised by the Africa Energy Technology Centre (AETC) in partnership with Ghana’s Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, served as a crucial platform for charting a new course for the continent’s energy future.

Minister Jinapor, delivering the keynote address, underscored the glaring paradox of a “rich continent, but trapped in an extractive economic model.” He vehemently argued that this model “has not worked” for Africa and necessitates a “paradigm shift.”

“Energy, as you are aware, is the backbone of many economic activities and needs; its absence certainly hinders various sectors, such as the agricultural sector, industrial sector, and healthcare in general,” Jinapor stated. “Without reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy sources, Africa cannot achieve its full potential for economic growth, social progress, and overall development.”

He highlighted the stark reality that approximately 600 million people in Africa, or 43% of the total population, lack access to electricity, with a staggering 80% residing in rural communities. To achieve universal access to affordable electricity by 2030, Sub-Saharan Africa alone would need to connect 90 million people annually – three times the current rate.

Despite these formidable challenges, the Minister expressed optimism, citing progress in countries like Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire. “Even with this stark reality, there’s certainly light at the end of the tunnel,” he affirmed.

Mr Jinapor passionately advocated for a “bold, Afrocentric energy strategy” rooted in “local ownership, innovation, and local benefit, with emphasis on local content and local participation.” He stressed, “Our people must be producers of energy, and not just consumers of energy. We must maximize value along the entire energy value chain, from exploration and generation to distribution, and also ensure that we promote innovation.”

He further asserted that Africa’s greatest resource is not merely its natural endowments but its vibrant youth and resilient women. “If we are to innovate and implement bold ideas, the continent must place its youth and gender at the centre of its key reforms,” he urged.

Addressing the global energy landscape, Minister Jinapor cautioned against adopting external prescriptions without critical evaluation. He pointed to recent geopolitical shifts, such as the 50% tariff imposed by the United States on Europe’s clean energy technology exports and disruptions in global logistics, as having “stark implications for Africa.”

While affirming his strong support for renewable energy, and announcing upcoming solar projects in Ghana, the Minister delivered his most poignant message: “Despite being a

strong advocate of renewable energy, I believe that there should be an equitable contribution towards our growth and our quest to achieve Net Zero.”

He underscored the inequity, stating, “Africa contributes just about 3% to global warming, and yet the focus is on Africa.” Jinapor drew a parallel with Western nations reviving their coal and nuclear power industries, while Africa is pressured to abandon them. He emphasized that achieving industrialization requires “cheap baseload power,” which traditionally comes from hydro, coal, or nuclear sources.

Minister Jinapor’s address served as a powerful call to action, urging a re-evaluation of global energy policies and a commitment to equitable partnerships that genuinely foster Africa’s sustainable development and its vital role in the global energy transition.

On his part, Dr Omar Farouk Ibrahim,

Secretary General of the African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation (APPO), challenged the global narrative on energy transition, urging African nations to take control of their energy future rather than accept external pressures to abandon fossil fuels.

Historical Context and Hypocrisy;

Dr Ibrahim opened his speech by highlighting the long-standing scientific knowledge of fossil fuels’ environmental impact, dating back to 19th-century studies by Irish scientist John Tyndall and Swiss researcher Svante Arrhenius. Despite this, Western nations industrialized using fossil fuels, lifting their populations out of poverty.

“Now that it is Africa’s turn to industrialize, we are being told that the same energy source used by developed nations is too dangerous for us,”* he stated. *”We are being compelled to abandon so-called ‘dirty energy’ while those who benefited from it now preach

‘clean energy.'”

Climate Justice or Empty Promises;

While acknowledging the reality of climate change, Dr Ibrahim emphasized Africa’s minimal contribution—just 3% of global emissions—compared to its 18-20% share of the world’s population. He criticized the notion of climate justice being reduced to financial pledges from developed nations, which often go unfulfilled.

“Climate justice should not be about dollars and cents,” he declared. “It should be about holding those who damaged the planet accountable to repair it—especially when they possess the technology to remove emissions but refuse to deploy it for strategic energy security reasons.”

APPO’s Proactive Solutions;

To counter the challenges of financing, technology, and market access for Africa’s oil and gas sector, APPO has taken decisive

steps:

– Africa Energy Bank (AEB): A partnership with Afreximbank to fund oil and gas projects, ensuring Africa’s vast reserves (125 billion barrels of oil, 630 trillion cubic feet of gas) are utilized for continental development.

– Regional Collaboration: Forums for CEOs of national oil companies, research centres, and training institutions to pool resources and avoid duplication.

– Boosting Intra-African Markets: Developing infrastructure to strengthen regional energy markets as traditional buyers shift away.

A Call to Action

Dr. Ibrahim concluded with a rallying cry for self-reliance:

“The era of lamentations in Africa is over. We must take our destiny into our own hands. Africa must believe in itself—our salvation will not come from developed nations. We must act now.”

By Kingsley Asiedu