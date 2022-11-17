Era of rainfall dependency agriculture is fast gone – Dr Kpodar

Dr Chris Kpodar, Chief Technical Advisor, Centre for Greater Impact Africa, (CGIA) says the era of rainfall dependency agriculture is fast gone and has recommended that developing nations infuse artificial intelligence to transform agriculture for food sustenance.

“Through the artificial Intelligence mechanism, a helicopter could be deployed to spread the ‘clouds’ with the necessary ingredients to generate rainfall at a particular location, the quantity needed, and it has a way of minimising it.

“Through the means of artificial intelligence solutions, the unstable weather conditions affecting productivity in Ghana and other developing nations’ agricultural sectors can be resolved.

D Kpodar who served as a Consultant for Africa and the Middle East advising governments and companies on investment said these at the Ghana News Agency-Tema Industrial News Hub Boardroom Dialogue platform in Tema.

The forum was on the topic: “Artificial Intelligence and sustainable development,” Dr Kpodar who is a global Artificial Intelligence Specialist said the infusion of artificial intelligence in agriculture would not only help farmers automate their farming activities but would also shift from unpredictability to precise cultivation for higher crop yield and better quality while using fewer resources.

Dr Kpodar who worked with most French major multinationals said, “The next stage is for the governments of these developing nations to step out and embrace the technology.”

He mentioned that the application of artificial intelligence would also help yield healthier crops, monitor soil, and improve a wide range of agriculture-related tasks.

He said the traditional methods, which were used by farmers were not sufficient to produce enough to satisfy the needs of Ghanaians because “predictability of weather forecast doesn’t mean that you can meet it always.”

“Greenhouses have been used in the past as technology to produce all year round, in Europe, and some parts of Africa. Using artificial intelligence is not expensive when the tools are bought in bulk,” he added.

Dr Kpodar who is also the Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Solomon Investments Ghana Limited said climatic factors such as rainfall, and temperature among others played an important role in the agriculture life cycle as it affects the food security of a country both negatively and positively.