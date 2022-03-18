Erase Thoughts Of Impossibilities To Enhance Development – Reverend Dr Kim Ki Sung

The Reverend Dr Kim Ki Sung, Chairman of Police and Correctional Forum, South Korea, has urged Ghanaians to erase thoughts of impossibilities to enhance development.

He said people with wrong mind-sets use the word ‘‘impossibilities’’ and were followed by misery all their lives.

Rev. Sung said this during the maiden graduation ceremony for inmates of prisons in Ghana after undergoing a Mind-set Education Programme.

The Programme, introduced by the International Youth Fellowship (IYF), a Non-Governmental Organisation in collaboration with the Ghana Prison Service (GPS), is aimed at reforming inmates and instilling in them Christian doctrines and virtues.

It captures emotional intelligence, heart education, psychosocial counselling, character reformation and rehabilitation of a displaced and wounded heart for the transformation of many lives in prisons.

A total of 90 prison inmates were awarded with diplomas after completion of the Programme.

Dr Sung, also the Director and President of IYF, West Africa, said everything was possible when people with good mind-sets led the country. ‘‘Can’t we develop without natural resources,’’ he asked.

Rev Sung noted that South Korea had no coffee tree but were number three in coffee exports, they had no crude oil but were the first in exports of petroleum products.

He said such feats were achieved due to a change of mind-set, hence, their transformation from poverty to riches.

Rev Sung underscored the need for people to eradicate poverty and starvation and move into prosperity and development.

He called on people not to pass on poverty and shame to the next generations but be determined to build the country through the change of their mind-sets.

Chief Superintendent of Prisons (CSP) Courage Atsem, Public Relations Officer, of the GPS, said it was their mandate to reform and rehabilitate inmates of the prisons, key in their scheme of work.

He said the Service employed different methods, strategies and therapy to reform and rehabilitate them.

CSP Atsem said crime was a disease of the mind-set therefore, working on their mind-sets was critical in their reformation and rehabilitation into law abiding citizens.

He expressed appreciation to the IYF for their support to prisons.

Mr Richard Nyarko, an ex-convict said he had an encounter with God as he spent 35 years in the prison.

He noted that most of the inmates were ‘‘hopeless’’, but his participation in the Programme changed his mind-set and he saw himself worthy of a human being.

“As I’m have been ordained today as a pastor, it is an evidence of the good side of the Service,” he added.

Mr Nyarko advised the inmates to utilise the opportunities they were given to make them better citizens since the society would not change their perceptions about them.

He commended the Service for the opportunities and encouragement they gave him to participate in the Programme

The IYF is a Non-Governmental Organisation established in 2001 to groom competent and resilient young people for development.

It was established based on Christian principles with the main objective to raise leaders with a global insight through mind-set education, social service, local and international exchange, cultural activities and to provide realistic solutions to problems in the world.

IYF is registered as an NGO in eighty countries worldwide including Ghana. In Ghana, the organization was established in 2001 and is currently operating on campuses of tertiary institutions, some senior high schools and prisons.

