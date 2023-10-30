Erastus Donkor wins the 27th GJA best journalist of the year

Erastus Asare Donkor of the Multimedia Group has been the subject of discussion after being named outstanding journalist of the year at the 27th GJA awards.

Erastus Donkor, who was named the P.A.V Ansah Journalist of the Year at the 27th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards, received several congratulations for his unique reporting style and specific dedication to the fight against galamsey.

Mr Donkor, a journalist with The Multimedia Group’s JoyFM, JoyNews, and Luv FM, was crowned during the ceremony, which took place on Sunday at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Jean Mensa, the Electoral Commissioner of Ghana did the honour of presenting him with the award.

He was named the Best Reporter on illegal mining that night for his dedication to fighting illegal mining.

The award was given in recognition of his outstanding reporting and documentaries on galamsey and its consequences on the country’s human and natural resources.