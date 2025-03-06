Erata Motors CEO Wins 10-Year Land Dispute at High Court

After a decade-long legal battle, Mr Eddie, CEO of Erata Motors, has finally been declared the rightful owner of a contested piece of land in Accra. The High Court (General Jurisdiction 9) ruled in his favour, putting an end to the dispute involving multiple claimants, including Mr Kwadwo Agyeman (CEO of Paytell), Mr Emmanuel Ebo Abraham (BoBo), and Mr Kwabena Nketia.

The case also saw the involvement of lawyer Andy Appiah-Kubi, Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North, who represented the claimants Mr Kwadwo Agyeman, Mr Emmanuel Ebo Abraham, and Mr Kwabena Nketia throughout the proceedings. His legal team contested Mr Eddie’s ownership for years, but the final ruling favoured the Erata Motors CEO.

Speaking after the ruling, Mr. Eddie expressed immense relief and gratitude, acknowledging the dedication of his legal counsel, Dr. Sylvester Nyamkye. He praised Dr. Nyamkye’s expertise, calling him the third and most effective lawyer in the case. “He has helped me both spiritually and physically. He did thorough investigations, and today, we have won. I recommend Dr. Nyamkye and his law firm to anyone facing legal challenges,” he stated.

Dr Nyamkye, on his part, explained that the case was built on solid investigations, which revealed that the individual who initially took his client to court lacked the legal authority to do so. “For ten years, this case dragged on, but today, justice has prevailed. We will notify the Lands Commission and all relevant parties of the ruling,” he noted, thanking God and the court for their fair judgment.

With this victory, Mr Eddie now has full legal ownership of the land, bringing a close to one of Accra’s longest-running land disputes.