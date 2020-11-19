The Eastern Regional Coordinating Council (ERCC) has opened a book of condolence in honour of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings in Koforidua.



Dignitaries who have so far signed include Mr Eric Kwakye Darfour, Eastern Regional Minister and his deputy, Mr Samuel Nuertey Ayitey, Nene Sackitey, paramount Chief of Manya Krobo Traditional Area and President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, took turns to sign the book to pay their respects to the late former President.

Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong, Paramount Chief of the Kwahu Traditional Area, Reverend Michael Owusu Tagoe, Chairman of the Local Council of Churches, Mr Yussif Amudani Suleman, Eastern Regional Chief Imam and representatives from the various security services also took turns to sign the book of condolences to honor the memory of former President Rawlings, first President of the fourth republic and the longest serving head of state.

The Regional Minister, described the former leader as a patriot who paid his dues well to the development of Ghana and so his memory would live on, for generations unborn.

Nene Sackitey, eulogizing the late former President said, “You have fought a good fight. President Jerry John Rawlings, Rest in perfect peace in the arms of the Lord. Ayekoo”, Daasebre Agyapong also described him as an exceptional man and a source of inspiration for all.

All the 33 Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) in the Region, the Regional State Attorney, political parties, heads of various institutions, religious bodies and the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) would take their turns today Thursday November 19, whiles the general public would have the opportunity to sign the book of condolence on Friday November 19, 2020.