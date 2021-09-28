Erdogan and Biden to Meet on G20 Sidelines in Rome in October

By
SPUTNIK
-
0
Then U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during a meeting in the capital Ankara, Turkey, Aug. 24, 2016. (AA File Photo)
Then U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during a meeting in the capital Ankara, Turkey, Aug. 24, 2016. (AA File Photo)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Joe Biden will have a tête-à-tête on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, the TRT channel reported on Tuesday, citing diplomatic sources.

The G20 summit will take place from October 30-31.

Last week, Erdogan said that work with his US counterpart had not seen a very good start, adding that bilateral relations had recently deteriorated. He also accused Washington of stepping up support for “regional terrorists.”

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807
Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here