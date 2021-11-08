Erection During Intravaginal Intercourse Must Last 7 Minutes – Medical Practitioner

A Medical Practitioner, Biomedical Researcher, a Public and Global Health Scientist, Dr. Richard Eghan has said erection during intravaginal intercourse should last from 7-10 minutes.

He made this revelation during the health segment on the GTV Breakfast Show on November 3, 2021.

Dr. Eghan explained that during sexual intercourse, a man should be able to have and maintain an erection for 7 minutes which, according to him, is the average time.

Erectile dysfunction occurs when a man cannot have or keep an erection firm enough for sexual intercourse.

It is one of the sexual dysfunctions and is no different from impotence.

Dr. Ethan during the programme said that most sexual dysfunctions are related to biological and psychogenic causes, for that matter before one can self-medicate, a screening process is required, to determine the scope of the dysfunction.