Eric Alagidede Reveals Political Tensions Behind His Resignation from Nsoatreman FC

Former General Manager of Nsoatreman FC, Eric Alagidede, has opened up about the political tensions that led to his resignation from the club in December 2024, following a successful season that saw the team win the Ghana FA Cup.

Alagidede, who guided the club to glory, explained that the dispute with his employers was rooted in his comments on a promise made by then-NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. Bawumia had pledged to provide buses to Ghana Premier League clubs as part of his party’s 2024 manifesto. Alagidede’s public remarks on this issue were reportedly met with disapproval from Nsoatreman, leading the club to distance itself from his statements.

Speaking exclusively to 3FM, Alagidede confirmed that the fallout was politically motivated and admitted that the situation became strained as a result. “My issue with Nsoatreman was political, and they paid dearly for it because everyone knew the real challenges of Ghana Premier League clubs weren’t buses,” he remarked.

He also drew parallels to the situation of Samuel Anim Addo, former Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), who faced a similar response from his club, Young Apostles, after making critical statements about the GFA. Alagidede described the club’s press release distancing themselves from Anim Addo’s comments as “very disturbing.”

Reflecting on his time at Nsoatreman, Alagidede emphasized the difficult position he found himself in as an employee working for a club owned by a politician, stating that his comments as General Manager often clashed with the club’s political interests. Despite the challenges, he noted that he did his best to stay professional and deliver results for the team.