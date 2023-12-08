Eric Botwe wins Ridge Lancaster Farmers’ Day Triangular Tennis Tournament

President of Ridge Lancaster Tennis Club, Mr. Eric Asare Botwe emerged as the 2023 winner of the Farmers Day Triangular Games at the Lancaster Hotel formerly Golden Tulip Hotel, Kumasi.

Kumasi Tennis Club, Our Lady of Grace Tennis Club and host Ridge Lancaster Tennis Club participated in the one day event.

Ridge Lancaster Tennis No.1 who also doubles as the club President Botwe ousted Nana Nimako of Kumasi Tennis Club 6-3 in the finals.

After the win, Botwe said, I am happy I played some of my best tennis on my favorite court. Am just really comfortable on the court, hitting the ball great and happy to end the year with a trophy’.

Mr. Botwe paired beautifully with Atobia Quaye to win the Men’s doubles title beating Cosmos Amposah and Emma 6-2.

In the women’s category, Mariam Mamoud dispatched her opponent Benny to win the women’s title. Mariam won 6-2.

Mariam Mamoud partnered Mavis Osei to win the women’s doubles title, defeating Bennedicta Afriyie and Francisca Banaman Franca. The pair won 6-3.

In the invited guest events, Deladem Tanson proved too strong for her opponent as she won 6-3 against Adjoa Abrokwa.

In the doubles event, Deladem Tanson paired with Vanessa Akuaku to outwit Yvonne Bruce Tagoe and Adjoa Abrokwa 6-2.

The tournament exhibition match was a battle for bragging rights as Yvonne Bruce Tagoe proved her superiority over Vanessa Akuaku with a 6-3 win.

Story: Gabriel Amoakoh