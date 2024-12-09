Eric Edem Agbana Wins Ketu North Parliamentary Seat with Overwhelming Majority

Eric Edem Agbana has been elected as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu North, securing a decisive victory with over 87% of the vote.

Agbana garnered 39,318 votes, far surpassing his main rival, Enoch Amegbletor of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who received 6,339 votes.

In his victory speech, Agbana expressed heartfelt gratitude to the chiefs and people of Ketu North for their overwhelming support. He described the moment as “the honour of a lifetime” and pledged to serve the constituency with dedication, humility, and transparency.

“This victory belongs to everyone who believed in our vision and worked tirelessly to make it a reality,” Agbana stated, reaffirming his commitment to the continued development of the constituency.

Read his full statement below:

WE WILL BUILD KETU NORTH TOGETHER.

Good Evening Chiefs and People of Ketu North,

Over a year ago, I came to you as your son, brother, and friend to seek your mandate to represent you in Parliament.

I diligently sought this mandate with the conviction that there is so much more we can do together to enhance development in our beloved constituency.

Today, with a resounding voice, you have entrusted me with the mandate and made me your Member of Parliament, and you also overwhelmingly voted H.E John Dramani Mahama. It is the honor of a lifetime.

This is truly a defining moment for all of us.

With over 87% of the votes, this victory belongs to everyone who believed in our vision and worked tirelessly to make it a reality.

I am deeply humbled by your trust and support, and I promise to lead with dedication, humility, and transparency.

This journey has been a collective effort, and I am immensely grateful to my team, my family, and each one of you, whose voices, prayers and aspirations have inspired me.

As I thank you for this honor, I am reminded that it is also an opportunity;a call to work together to build the Ketu North we all want. Together, we will build a future defined by progress, hope, and opportunity, leaving no one behind.

Our unity is our strength, and I will work to bridge divisions, ensuring inclusivity for all, including those who did not support me.

Let us focus on improving education, ensuring accessible healthcare, and empowering our youth to achieve their dreams.

Thank you for believing in me and for this opportunity to serve.

May God bless us all, and may God bless our beloved homeland, Ghana.

Thank you.

Eric Edem Agbana.

MP-Elect, Ketu North