Eric Harrison wins Nana Antwi Boasiako Memorial Golf Championship

Eric Harrison scored 43 points to win the maiden Nana Antwi Boasiako Memorial Golf Championship played at the Centre of the World Golf Course at Tema on Saturday.

He was followed by Mathias Dorfe with 35 points, Prince Egyiri took the third position with 33 points, while Kwaku Okyere placed fourth with 32 points, beating S. Guta on count-back.

In the Group ‘B’ segment, Emmanuel Amankwaah came first with 52 points, Godwin Agbesi took the second position with 45 points, Papa Otoo placed third with 42 points while Nana Otto took the fourth position with 41 points.

In the Ladies event, Bernice Esi Dzitorwoko came first with 40 points, Flora Hurtubise came second with 38 points while Margaret Owusu Baah placed third with 33 points.

Patricia Adusei Poku won the Ladies Group ‘B’ encounter with 38 points, Adelaide Owusu-Adjapong came second with 33 points while Naomi Tei-Lartey took the third position with 33 points.

The ‘Fearsome Group’ was won by Tony Boateng with 38 points, Alex Fiagomey came second with 36 points while Chris Aidoo placed third with 35 points.

The Professional’s category was won by Vincent Torgah with 70 net, beating E.K. Osei on count-back while Francis Torgah took the third position with 71 net.

The one-day 18-Hole St able-ford competition opened to amateur and professional golfers which was played in memory of Nana Antwi Boasiako, Vice President of the club who passed on last year, was sponsored by Crocodile Matchet Company Limited.

Kofi Asamoah, Captain of the Centre of the World Golf Club, described the late Nana Antwi as a man whose contribution had made the club what it is today.

He called on members of the club to emulate the shinning example of Nana Boasiako by contributing immensely to the development of the sport.

Mr Guta, Managing Director of Crocodile Matchet Company Limited gave the assurance that the competition would be an annual affair.