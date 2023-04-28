Eric Hazael Finally Releases “KNGDM & PWR” EP

Fast-rising artist, Eric Hazael has today officially dropped his much anticipated seven-song extended play (EP) dubbed “KNGDM & PWR”

The project traverses across different themes like love, power, hope with life taking center stage. The EP is a real-life embodiment of Eric Hazael’s creative instincts, and it illuminates his unique sound coupled with powerful lyrics to haul listeners to a sonic universe.

“KNGDM & PWR” is heavily an avant-garde project infusing different genres, instrumentals, tempos, and sounds into a concerted whole that appeals to a vast range of audiences. The peculiarity of each track is easily felt yet blends effortlessly together to create an anodyne listening pleasure.

The opening song “Sinking Deeper” featuring Tiffany Zoe literally sinks the listener deeper into the 25-minute, 33-second project. “Yahweh” and “Testify” both with their main theme evident in the title follows before “Melody” connects the artist and listeners on a deeper level. You cannot “Pretend” on track five that the soulfulness of “Moonlight” filled with intense emotions doesn’t reflect Eric Hazael’s vocal range. What better way to close the EP than to send a reminder that “All Power Belongs to You.”

Lee The Plugg brought his mix and mastering magic to “Moonlight”, and Bobby E.M.A did the same for all the other songs. Production credits also go out to Prodbyiof.

Stream here https://push.fm/fl/kngdm-pwr