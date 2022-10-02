Eric Kwadwo Apeadu files to contest for Akan NDC Constituency Chair

Mr. Eric Kwadwo Apeadu, son of Mr John Kwadwo Gyapong, the Oti Regional Chairman, National Democratic Congress (NDC) has filed to contest the chairmanship position for Akan Constituency.

He is contesting with four other contenders, including the incumbent Alhaji Yakubu Yussif, Alhaji Rasheed Sulemana, former Constituency Secretary and two others.

Mr Apeadu in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Kadjebi in the Oti Region said he was in the contest to fix the wrongs created in the constituency.

He said one of his priorities is to market the good work of the MP and bridge the gap between the MP, Mr. Yao Gomado, the party structures, and the constituency at large.

Mr Apeadu said though he contested with the MP at the primaries in 2020, but lost narrowly to him, he supported him during the elections because of the love he had for the party.

He said previously they used to hold regular meetings and orient party members on matters of concern, but now those things were nowhere to be found.

He asked his contenders not to equate him to his father since they were different individuals with different capabilities.

Mr Apeadu, who was also a former Deputy Constituency Organiser, advised the other contestants to base their campaign message on issues devoid of personal attack, name-calling, and insults because everyone was needed for the 2024 election.

Alhaji Rasheed Sulemana, another contestant, when reached on phone, said he was in the race to garner more votes to the NDC since he realised that NDC continues to lose more votes to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the constituency.

Alhaji Yakubu Yussif, the incumbent Chairman when contacted via phone declined to comment.

Mr. Bright Tsordzine Mensah, an organiser hopeful told GNA that things were not going well with the party in the constituency, so he decided to contest and place them in order.

Mr. Mensah, who is the current Constituency Deputy Organiser said during 2020 election, NPP Executives in the constituency tried using IT to outdo them, but with his little background in IT, he countered them.

In all, 65 candidates have filed to contest for various executive positions in the Akan Constituency.