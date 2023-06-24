Eric Nartey Yeboah appointed Country Board Chair for IYNUNSCR2250

The International Youth Network for United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250 (IYNUNSCR2250) has chosen Mr. Eric Nartey Yeboah, popularly known as ‘Chairman Dollar,’ as the Country Board Chair for promoting peace and security in Ghana.

The appointment was announced during the prestigious Honourary Title Award Ceremony held in Accra on Saturday, June 17, 2023, by IYNUNSCR2250.

With this honorary appointment, Mr. Eric Nartey Yeboah assumes the role of Board Chair with authority over all the network’s activities in Ghana. Both Mr. Nartey and Mr. Hopeson Adorye were recognized at the ceremony, receiving awards and certificates of appointment as the Ghana Board Chair and Global Board Chair, respectively.

According to the citation accompanying Mr. Nartey’s appointment, “On June 17th, 2023, The International Youth Network for United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250 (IYNUNSCR2250) appoints you as the Chairman of the Board of Directors for Ghana.

In recognition of your meritorious and dedicated service towards advancing the agenda of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250, the Peace Institute for Peace and Human Rights bestows upon you the honorable title of Volunteer.”

Addressing the volunteer group at the ceremony, Mr. Hopeson Adorye, the Global Chairperson, explained that UN Security Council Resolution 2250 was designed to empower young people and ensure peace globally by providing them with a voice in decision-making processes.

He highlighted that the resolution was proposed and adopted by the UN Security Council and other UN bodies as a means to curb youth involvement in conflicts worldwide.

Her Excellency Lady Reverend Lilian Sally Addo, the Global President of IYNUNSCR2250, chaired the ceremony and presented the awards to the honorees.

She urged them to perform their duties diligently and promote the realization of UN Security Council Resolution 2250.

The Global President advised all appointees to leverage their positions and advocate for the empowerment and motivation of Ghanaian youth, enabling them to ascend to decision-making roles at all levels.

She emphasized that the organization operates on a voluntary basis, with individuals joining out of a genuine desire for societal change, and she encouraged all youth to participate.

Gordon Kusi Appiahene, the Country Head, pledged his commitment to uniting Ghana’s youth and guiding them to exemplify the values of the UN agenda.

He extended a warm welcome to organizations interested in partnering with the network to advance the peace and security agenda in the country.