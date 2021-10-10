Eric Ofosuhene And Leticia Amponsah Mensah Win 2021 MTN Final Golf Tournament

Mr. Eric Ofosuhene and Madam Leticia Amponsah Mensah were the happiest people to leave the Bok Nam Kin golf course at the Air Force Officers Mess on Saturday after the final MTN 2021 Invitational Golf Tournament. .

After tough competition from a total of 88 participants, they led the collection of prizes.

Mrs Helen Appiah won the prize for closest to the pin in the female category while Dr. Ernest Asimenu took the Men’s Nearest To The Pin, and the Longest Drive Men went to Augustine’ Menaseh.

The Longest Drive Ladies prize was taken by Madam Mercy Werner.

The Men’s category B. head liners were 3. Michael Agbodja, 2 Justice Martey and Victor Sarpong as the winner.

The Men’s category A results were 3 Air Commodore Nana Kweku 2. Peter Ntiamoah Mensah 1 Eric Ofosuhene

The Ladies who received trophies for their hard work were second runner up Elizabeth Essel Koomson, first runner up Marlene Tonyegah and winner Leticia Amponsah Mensah.

Mr. Felix Addo, Board Member of MTN Ghana in a speech said it was a great delight to meet and interact with golfers after the last engagement at the Royal Golf Club to celebrate MTN’s 25th anniversary with the people of the Ashanti region.

He expressed excitement playing at Bok Nam Kim Golf Club for the first time, and commended all participants at the MTN Invitational Golf Tournament which has proven to be a worthy opportunity for networking and providing leads for business expansion.

“We started this year at Achimota, we went to Kumasi as indicated earlier and we couldn’t resist the invitation when BoK Nam Kim called on us to play here. We have the opportunity to interact with another segment of our subscriber base from the Military. We are very confident that this is the beginning of a lasting relationship between MTN and Bok Nam Kim” he said.

He reminded guests that MTN Ghana is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. After 25 years of introducing the GSM Technology in Ghana, the company is working to accelerate its growth and digitalization in accordance with the company’s Ambition 2025.

To demonstrate MTN commitment to the growth of this country, the company promised to continue to make significant investments into the network to ensure optimum performance and a distinct customer experience.

MTN also hope to partner with government in driving digitalization and innovations in the country. MTN started this with the Girls in ICT project which seeks to train 10,000 girls in ICT in the next 3 years.

MTN is supporting the social development of the country as well. The mega promo which was launched to reward customers with 25 brand new Hyundai Sonata cars is on-going.

He urged all customers to ensure that their sim cards are duly registered.

Mr. Felix Addo congratulated all the winners of the tournament for demonstrating resilience and tenacity.