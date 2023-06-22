Eric OKyei Baffour defends government post-COVID-19 performance

Mr. Eric OKyei Baffour, a member of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) communications team, argues that it is incorrect to judge the performance of the administration just by the current post-COVID-19 economic challenges.

He claimed that Ghana’s economic prospects were promising prior to the pandemic; as a result, tbeforeistration continued to blame the virus and the Russia-Ukraine war for the current predicament.

“Judging government by the state of the global situation without taking into account how the economy performed from the time we took office in 2017 to 2020 is a letdown. And as everyone knows, that time brought us a great economy, “Mr. Eric OKyei Baffour told Martin Ahwireng on Adwenekasa on Accra-based Original FM 91.9.

However, he asserted that the performance of succeeding governments on all fronts was superior to these achievements.

He asked Ghanaians to have patience as the government, he said, was making every effort to reduce the high food and gasoline prices.