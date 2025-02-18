Eric Opoku Decries Last-Minute Post-Election Appointments as “Fiscally Reckless”

Ghana’s Agriculture Minister, Eric Opoku, has launched a scathing critique of the controversial trend of outgoing governments making last-minute appointments after electoral defeat, branding the practice as “fiscally reckless” and ethically indefensible.

His remarks, made during a candid interview on Asempa FM, come amid heightened scrutiny of the Nana Akufo-Addo administration’s flurry of eleventh-hour hires in its final days in office.

“When a government loses an election, scrambling to appoint individuals to unplanned roles isn’t just irresponsible—it’s a betrayal of public trust,” Opoku asserted. He highlighted the practical absurdity of such moves, noting that outgoing administrations typically finalize annual budgets long before elections. “Where do they magically find funds to pay these new appointees? It’s a question without a sensible answer,” he added, underscoring the strain these decisions place on national coffers.

The critique strikes at a recurring tension in Ghanaian politics, where outgoing regimes have often been accused of “midnight appointments” aimed at embedding allies in key positions or complicating transitions. The Akufo-Addo government’s recent hires, though unspecified in number, have reignited debates over the ethics of leveraging power during a lame-duck period. Opoku argued that such tactics not only burden successor governments but also erode faith in democratic institutions. “Leadership isn’t about clinging to control after defeat—it’s about leaving the nation’s affairs in stable condition,” he said.

In contrast, Opoku praised the approach of President John Dramani Mahama’s incoming administration, which has opted against new appointments in favor of auditing existing structures and aligning expenditures with pre-approved budgets. “We’re prioritizing stability, not patronage,” he explained, suggesting this strategy avoids the disruptive cycle of mass terminations and budgetary chaos that often follow partisan hiring sprees.

Political analysts note that Opoku’s comments tap into broader frustrations over governance transparency. Kwesi Adu, a governance researcher at the University of Ghana, remarked, “Midnight appointments are rarely about public interest. They’re political maneuvers that saddle new leaders with unnecessary crises.” While such practices aren’t unique to Ghana, the fiscal implications are acute in a nation where public funds are tightly contested amid economic recovery efforts.

Opoku’s stance has drawn mixed reactions. Supporters laud his push for accountability, while opponents accuse him of partisan posturing. Yet his warnings resonate in a climate where Ghana’s debt-to-GDP ratio hovers near 85%, making fiscal discipline non-negotiable. As the Mahama administration navigates its early days, the spotlight remains on whether Opoku’s advocacy will translate into lasting reforms—or if the cycle of rushed appointments will persist, leaving taxpayers to foot the bill.

For now, the minister’s message is clear: “Governance isn’t a game of musical chairs. It’s about stewardship, and that demands integrity long after the polls close.”