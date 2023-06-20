Eric Sakyi Nketia withdraws from NPP flagbearership race

A Flagbearership candidate hopeful for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), MR. Eric Sakyi Nketia has withdrawn from the race citing deliberate attempts to sabotage his bid.

OFFICIAL AND PUBLIC DECLARATION OF WITHDRAWAL FROM THE 2023 NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY (NPP) PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARIES

I hereby officially and publicly withdraw my intention to run in the 2023 New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Primaries. In doing so, I wish to congratulate all the aspirants who are running in the Presidential Primaries and to wish them well. I wish them the best in health, the wisdom of God and the safety and protection of the Lord God Almighty. May the best person win as all energies are marshalled towards “Breaking the 8” Agenda! At the end of the day, may the huge masses of the Ghanaian people be the beneficiaries of good leadership.

It would be recalled that on 25th April, 2023, I made an official and public declaration of intention to run in the 2023 NPP Presidential Primaries. I pledged to abide by the Rules and Regulations governing the conduct of the Presidential Primaries as well as the Constitution of the NPP. I said that the decision taken to run in the 2023 Presidential Primaries was taken after prayer, reflection, consultation with a number of the grassroots of the party and careful consideration. It was not a decision lightly taken. I also said that it was a very difficult decision to take considering all the opportunities that time, life and destiny had presented my way. I was clear in my mind that I was doing this for God and country. I wish to also say that this decision to withdraw from the 2023 NPP Presidential Primaries was not a decision lightly taken in view of the fact that I have had to spend several weeks of intense travelling across the country only to come up with this decision. During these weeks of intense political and social engagements, I have been involved in meetings with delegates, brisk media engagements, social media outreaching, meetings of campaign committees and sub-committees, meetings with identifiable groups, etc, etc, etc.

My withdrawal from the 2023 NPP Presidential Primaries is also a very difficult decision in view of the prospects, excitement, support and empowerment that greeted my intention to run. The difficulty, notwithstanding, I have had to end my run in the 2023 NPP Presidential Primaries under very difficult and painful circumstances. I wish to put on record publicly, for the first time, that for three consecutive days and at a crucial stage in the process, I was unfairly denied the opportunity to pick the nomination forms. This happened consecutively on the 6th, 7th and 8th June, 2023 under very frivolous circumstances. After two working days during which period I expected a sense of good judgment to prevail, I petitioned the office of the General Secretary and the office of the Chairman of the Council of Elders of the NPP concurrently. After careful consideration of the outcome of the petition and in view of the fact that it has been practically impossible to go ahead with my participation in the primaries, my team and I have taken the painful and difficult decision to withdraw from the run and allow the processes to continue smoothly.

I wish to use this opportunity to express my appreciation to the thousands of people that have followed, supported and prayed for the campaign. I thank you all for your empowerment and motivation. To all who have been inspired by my intention to run, continue to take inspiration from the ESN Brand. To all of you, I say, may the Lord God Almighty bless you mightily indeed.

I want to encourage the leadership of the NPP to work hard to conduct smooth Presidential and Parliamentary primaries ahead of the 2024 general elections. Too many prospective candidates, particularly those contesting incumbents or intending to contest incumbents, including those contesting the sitting Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, have raised concerns about free and fair elections. This must be a concern for all and we must all work very hard to ensure that the upcoming primaries do not leave behind a sour taste in the mouths of party members and the Ghanaian people. We must not allow simple free and fair elections to become a scarce commodity in the NPP at a time the Ghanaian people are looking up to the ruling party to provide the leadership that would build a resilient and less dependent economy through sustained and viable agriculture, support for businesses, proper management of corruption, support for domestic affairs and a productive educational system.

Ghanaians want the ruling party to engage in foreign affairs that bring the most profit to the nation. Ghanaians want good governance. Ghanaians want an improvement in the healthcare delivery system, including progress in the promised and much talked about Agenda 111 project intended to raise healthcare standards in Ghana. Ghanaians want decent housing. Ghanaians want a Judiciary that makes this nation a land of true freedom and justice. Ghanaians want a land management and land tenure system that truly befits our dignity as a modern nation (not landguardism, multiple sale of lands and the operation of hoodlums and gangsters in the land sector). Ghanaians want a police service that has the ability to manage property rights and entitlements relating to land. Ghanaians want a responsive and responsible media. Ghanaians want the natural resources of the nation to be properly managed to the benefit of the ordinary person. Ghanaians want proper settlement, care and support for pensioners and other senior citizens. Ghanaians want job creation and employment particularly for the youth. Ghanaians want modernized transportation system, etc, etc, etc. These are the issues of our time and these are the matters that should concern the ruling party.

Free and fair elections must not be taken for granted. In this 21st century, and more than thirty years into the Fourth Republic, crude, archaic, bad and inferior electoral tactics intended to give certain candidates undue advantage must end. Whilst such bad tactics gives some candidates unfair advantage, it frustrates the just course of others. Of all the political parties in Ghana, it is in the NPP that people must not have any reason to complain about unfair electoral practices and a culture of bias during voting seasons. This is because the NPP is a party that comes from a political ancestry of liberalism and perfect competition.

At the right time, I, Eric Sakyi Nketiah, the Lord God Almighty permitting, would do the right thing for the masses of the members of the NPP and the Ghanaian people.

ESN! Still for God and Country.

ESN! Still the Battle is the Lord’s.

ESN! If the Lord does not build the house, they labour in vain that build it and if the Lord does not watch over the city, the watchmen watch in vain.

Long live the NPP.

Long live Ghana.

… *Signed* …

*ERIC SAKYI NKETIAH (MR* .)

*(MEMBER, NPP)*