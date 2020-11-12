The Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed referee Eric Sefa Antwi to handle the Ghana Premier League (GPL) match opener involving Aduana Stars and Accra Hearts of Oak at Dormaa Ahenkro.

The Accra based club Hearts would travel to face Aduana Stars in the first GPL match on Saturday, November 14 at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park.

Sefa Antwi would be assisted on the lines by Dakura Soglo Augustine and Thomas Ngindieye and Maxwell Owusu serving as the fourth official.

Elsewhere in Accra as Legon Cities hosts Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium, Eso Doh Morrison would be the centre man with assistance from Stephen Balongoula and Gilbert Adom Mensah.

Rustum G. Senorgbe would be the fourth referee and James Adjei as the Match Commissioner.

Below are the full officials for match-day one

Date: Saturday 14th November 2020 (Startimes Live)

Match: Aduana Stars Vrs Hearts of Oak

Venue: Dormaa Ahenkro

Referee: Eric Sefa Antwi

Assistants: Dakura Soglo Augustine & Thomas Ngindieye

4th Referee: Maxwell Owusu

Match Commissioner: Paul Ayamba

Venue Media Officer: Vincent Ampaabeng

Date: Saturday 14th November 2020

Match: Legon Cities Vrs Berekum Chelsea (Startimes Live)

Venue: Accra Sports Stadium

Referee: Eso Doh Morrison

Assistants: Stephen Balongoula & Gilbert Adom Mensah

4th Referee: Rustum G. Senorgbe

Match Commissioner: James Adjei

Venue Media Officer: Desmond Amenu

Date: Sunday 15th November 2020

Match: Wafa Vrs King Faisal `

Venue: Wafa Park Sogakope

Referee: Jones Akubiem

Assistants: Alex Osam & Isaac Asante

4th Referee: Bismark Appiah

Match Commissioner: Michael N. Ayeh

Venue Media Officer: Tilda Acorlor

GFA Cameraman: Bernard Agbodja

Date: Sunday 5th November 2020

Match: Medeama Vrs Great Olympics

Venue: Akoon Park Tarkwa

Referee: Eric O. Prempeh

Assistants: Emml. Dolagbanu & Isaac O. Antwi

4th Referee: Joshua Samadji

Match Commissioner: Abaidoo Mensah

Venue Media Officer: Richard Baffour Nkrumah

GFA Cameraman: Kojo Sassah

Date: Sunday 15th November 2020 (Startimes Live

Match: Ashanti Gold Vrs Karela United

Venue: Len Clay Obuasi

Referee: Gabriel O. Arhin

Assistants: Patrick Papala & Mumuni Fuseini

4th Referee: Mohammed Misbau

Match Commissioner: Augustine Asante

Venue Media Officer: Nuhu Adams

Date: Sunday 15th November 2020

Match: Dwarfs Vrs Elmina Sharks

Venue: Cape Coast Stadium

Referee: Abdul Latiff Qadir

Assistants: Emml. Dei & Isaac Nyamekye

4th Referee: Wiseman Ghansah

Match Commissioner: Felix Adjetey Sowah

Venue Media Officer: Lukeman Ayinde

GFA Cameraman: Gabriel Bentum

Date: Sunday 15th November, 2020

Match: Liberty Professional Vrs Bechem United

Venue: Dansoman

Referee: Emml. Tampuri

Assistants: Peter Dawsa & Sulemana S. Deen

4th Referee: Musah Mubarik

Match Commissioner: S. Oduro Nyarko

Venue Media Officer: Seth Acquaye

GFA Cameraman: Herbert Semakor

Date: Sunday 15th November 2020 (Startimes Live)

Match: Asante Kotoko Vrs Eleven Wonders

Venue: Accra Sports Stadium

Referee: Julian Nunoo

Assistants: Roland Addy & Pascal Mawusi

4th Referee: Selorm Kpormegbe

Match Commissioner: Andrews Tamakloe

Venue Media Officer: Raymond Ackumey

Date: Monday 16th November 2020 (Startimes Live)

Match: Inter Allies Vrs Dreams

Venue: Accra Sports Stadium

Referee: Ben K. Sefah

Assistants: Isaac Odoom & Frederick Danful

4th Referee: Kenny Padi

Match Commissioner: Mike Amedior

Venue Media Officer: Fred Gyan-Mante