The Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed referee Eric Sefa Antwi to handle the Ghana Premier League (GPL) match opener involving Aduana Stars and Accra Hearts of Oak at Dormaa Ahenkro.
The Accra based club Hearts would travel to face Aduana Stars in the first GPL match on Saturday, November 14 at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park.
Sefa Antwi would be assisted on the lines by Dakura Soglo Augustine and Thomas Ngindieye and Maxwell Owusu serving as the fourth official.
Elsewhere in Accra as Legon Cities hosts Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium, Eso Doh Morrison would be the centre man with assistance from Stephen Balongoula and Gilbert Adom Mensah.
Rustum G. Senorgbe would be the fourth referee and James Adjei as the Match Commissioner.
Below are the full officials for match-day one
Date: Saturday 14th November 2020 (Startimes Live)
Match: Aduana Stars Vrs Hearts of Oak
Venue: Dormaa Ahenkro
Referee: Eric Sefa Antwi
Assistants: Dakura Soglo Augustine & Thomas Ngindieye
4th Referee: Maxwell Owusu
Match Commissioner: Paul Ayamba
Venue Media Officer: Vincent Ampaabeng
Date: Saturday 14th November 2020
Match: Legon Cities Vrs Berekum Chelsea (Startimes Live)
Venue: Accra Sports Stadium
Referee: Eso Doh Morrison
Assistants: Stephen Balongoula & Gilbert Adom Mensah
4th Referee: Rustum G. Senorgbe
Match Commissioner: James Adjei
Venue Media Officer: Desmond Amenu
Date: Sunday 15th November 2020
Match: Wafa Vrs King Faisal `
Venue: Wafa Park Sogakope
Referee: Jones Akubiem
Assistants: Alex Osam & Isaac Asante
4th Referee: Bismark Appiah
Match Commissioner: Michael N. Ayeh
Venue Media Officer: Tilda Acorlor
GFA Cameraman: Bernard Agbodja
Date: Sunday 5th November 2020
Match: Medeama Vrs Great Olympics
Venue: Akoon Park Tarkwa
Referee: Eric O. Prempeh
Assistants: Emml. Dolagbanu & Isaac O. Antwi
4th Referee: Joshua Samadji
Match Commissioner: Abaidoo Mensah
Venue Media Officer: Richard Baffour Nkrumah
GFA Cameraman: Kojo Sassah
Date: Sunday 15th November 2020 (Startimes Live
Match: Ashanti Gold Vrs Karela United
Venue: Len Clay Obuasi
Referee: Gabriel O. Arhin
Assistants: Patrick Papala & Mumuni Fuseini
4th Referee: Mohammed Misbau
Match Commissioner: Augustine Asante
Venue Media Officer: Nuhu Adams
Date: Sunday 15th November 2020
Match: Dwarfs Vrs Elmina Sharks
Venue: Cape Coast Stadium
Referee: Abdul Latiff Qadir
Assistants: Emml. Dei & Isaac Nyamekye
4th Referee: Wiseman Ghansah
Match Commissioner: Felix Adjetey Sowah
Venue Media Officer: Lukeman Ayinde
GFA Cameraman: Gabriel Bentum
Date: Sunday 15th November, 2020
Match: Liberty Professional Vrs Bechem United
Venue: Dansoman
Referee: Emml. Tampuri
Assistants: Peter Dawsa & Sulemana S. Deen
4th Referee: Musah Mubarik
Match Commissioner: S. Oduro Nyarko
Venue Media Officer: Seth Acquaye
GFA Cameraman: Herbert Semakor
Date: Sunday 15th November 2020 (Startimes Live)
Match: Asante Kotoko Vrs Eleven Wonders
Venue: Accra Sports Stadium
Referee: Julian Nunoo
Assistants: Roland Addy & Pascal Mawusi
4th Referee: Selorm Kpormegbe
Match Commissioner: Andrews Tamakloe
Venue Media Officer: Raymond Ackumey
Date: Monday 16th November 2020 (Startimes Live)
Match: Inter Allies Vrs Dreams
Venue: Accra Sports Stadium
Referee: Ben K. Sefah
Assistants: Isaac Odoom & Frederick Danful
4th Referee: Kenny Padi
Match Commissioner: Mike Amedior
Venue Media Officer: Fred Gyan-Mante
