Eric Sekou Chelle Appointed New Head Coach of Nigeria’s Super Eagles

Reports have confirmed that Eric Sekou Chelle, the former head coach of the Mali national team, has been appointed as the new head coach of Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

Chelle, who has a wealth of experience in African football, has been tasked with the critical job of guiding the team through the qualification process for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles have been without a permanent head coach since José Peseiro stepped down following his tenure, which included leading the team to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations. Despite the team’s strong run, Peseiro’s failure to secure victory in the final led to his decision to part ways with the team.

In the interim, several coaches, including Findi George, were appointed to fill the void, but the team struggled under their leadership, with a series of disappointing results leading to George’s resignation. The search for a permanent and capable head coach has now concluded with Chelle’s appointment, a move that aims to stabilize the team and restore its competitive edge.

The new appointment comes at a crucial time for Nigeria, as the Super Eagles face the challenge of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. Chelle’s task will be to bring tactical discipline, motivation, and consistency to the team, ensuring that Nigeria meets the high expectations of its passionate football fans and secures a place in the prestigious tournament.