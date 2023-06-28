Erica Sedro Proves Dominance At 2023 National Cycling Championship Female Elites

Erica Sedro of Team Sky place first to win the gold medal in the Female Elite in the 2023 National Championship hosted by Ho, the capital of Volta region.

The two-day event organized by the Ghana Cycling Federation was delighted by Ghana’s female cyclists on the road race competing among themselves, where Sedro overpowered her counterparts for the first position, the Ghana jersey and the gold medal.

Sedro maintained her title in the Elite Women’s Division in a distance of 65.2km of 4 laps with an average speed of 23.48km with a finishing time of twenty-three minutes followed by Florence Heridoh with a finished time of thirty-five minute respectively.

The Race held on the main street of Ho witness a lot of side attractions of cycling lovers enjoying the road event.

The National Championship is part of the preparations towards the upcoming Accra 2023 All African Games to be staged in Ghana next year March as well as Paris 2024 Olympic Games in France.

Erica Sedro told Yours Truly, about her excitement for defending her title in this year’s championship.

She said, “I’m very happy for winning this championship again and most importantly I want to thank Ghana Cycling Federation for giving me the opportunity to exhibit my talents.”

Adding, “to my club owner, my coach, referees and all my team members of the Team Sky Cycling Club.” She stressed.

She said, “I am appealing to the federation to continue organising the races so that we can have more women in the competition just like our men’s counterparts.”

Mr. Mohammed Shaban, Secretary General o the GCF said their priorities are to have more women competing as Ghana prepares for the African Game.

He said, “I want to encourage more women to use cycling as their profession. I will support all female cyclists to attain their dreams of becoming champions and popular, we want to win medals for Ghana.”

By Elizabeth Alhassan Gyamfi