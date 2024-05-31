Ericsson and MTN Revolutionize Mobile Financial Services in Africa

Michael Wallis-Brown, Group Head for Ericsson Mobile Financial Services, recently highlighted the transformative partnership between Ericsson and MTN, which is driving innovation in mobile financial services across Africa.

Speaking at the 3i Africa Summit in Accra, Wallis-Brown emphasized the crucial role of this collaboration in providing robust financial solutions tailored to the African market.

Partnership Highlights:

Foundation for Mobile Money: Ericsson supplies a stable infrastructure and software platform, which supports MTN’s mobile money services in various African markets. This partnership is crucial for delivering reliable and impactful financial services. Wide Reach and Impact: Ericsson Mobile Financial Services operates in 24 countries, with 16 in Africa. The platform supports over 450 million registered wallets and handles transactions exceeding $500 billion. This scale underscores the platform’s capability to drive MTN’s mobile money services across the continent. Stability and User Confidence: Wallis-Brown stressed that the stability provided by Ericsson’s platform is essential for users to confidently adopt and benefit from mobile financial services, thereby enhancing their personal and business lives. Regulatory Environment: A stable regulatory environment is vital to support the mobile financial services ecosystem. Such an environment ensures that the infrastructure can thrive and expand effectively. Commitment to Accessibility: Ericsson and MTN are dedicated to educating markets and making services easy to use. They provide access to technology through APIs, empowering local innovators to develop tailored solutions for the unique needs of African markets.

Vision for the Future:

Despite significant progress, only 10 to 15 percent of the market currently benefits from mobile financial services, with many areas still relying heavily on cash. Wallis-Brown emphasized the importance of education to increase adoption rates. By simplifying services and enhancing users’ knowledge, more individuals can leverage advanced financial offerings.

Looking ahead, Ericsson aims to create an inclusive financial ecosystem with partners like MTN. This ecosystem is designed to impact millions of lives by offering essential financial services, such as job opportunities, loans, and money transfers, which can significantly improve daily life at the grassroots level.

Wallis-Brown’s vision focuses on fostering innovation and creating an environment where Africa can thrive. The partnership between Ericsson and MTN exemplifies the potential of combining technology with local expertise to drive meaningful change across the continent. By prioritizing impactful financial services and strong partnerships, they are working to make Africa an incredibly innovative place to live, work, and do business.