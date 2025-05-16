Ericsson Seeks 5G Partnership with Ghana’s Telecom Regulator

Swedish telecommunications giant Ericsson has entered discussions with Ghana’s National Communications Authority (NCA) regarding potential collaboration on 5G deployment and digital infrastructure development.

The talks coincide with the regulator’s preparation of a new Managed Services License framework for public consultation.

During the meeting at NCA headquarters, Acting Director General Rev. Ing. Edmund Y. Fianko emphasized the need for regulatory clarity. “Our priority is ensuring industry stability while promoting inclusive growth,” Fianko stated, acknowledging Ericsson’s established role in Ghana’s telecom sector.

Majda Lahlou Kassi, Ericsson’s Vice President for West and Southern Africa, outlined the company’s commitment to Ghana’s digital transformation. “5G represents more than enhanced connectivity—it enables transformative applications not yet available in the market,” Kassi explained. The company plans to support Ghana’s “One Million Coders” initiative alongside potential infrastructure projects.

The proposed Managed Services License framework marks Ghana’s latest effort to modernize its telecom regulations as it prepares for 5G adoption. Industry observers note the consultation process could shape competition in Ghana’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, where mobile penetration exceeds 130% but fixed broadband remains underdeveloped.

Ericsson’s engagement follows Ghana’s recent completion of a 5G spectrum audit, with commercial rollout expected to begin in major urban centers by late 2025. The company currently provides network equipment to multiple Ghanaian carriers and maintains a regional office in Accra.