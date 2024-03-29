Ericsson to cut jobs in Sweden

Global telecoms and technology infrastructure giant, Ericsson has today announces proposed staff reductions in Sweden, as it expects a challenging mobile networks market in 2024, with further volume contraction as customers remain cautious.

The job cuts at its headquarters is there in line with expectations of managing lower volumes.

A statement from Ericsson said “This measure is part of the global initiatives to improve the cost position, including headcount reductions, while maintaining investments critical to Ericsson’s technology leadership.”

It noted that initiatives to increase operational efficiency will continue during 2024 but will not be announced separately.

In addition to the headcount reduction, the cost-saving initiatives cover various areas such as reduction of consultants, streamlining of processes, and reduced facilities, while Ericsson keeps executing on its strategy to achieve a higher growth trajectory and to reach the long-term margin targets, through leadership in mobile networks and a focused expansion into enterprise.

As part of these ongoing global initiatives, Ericsson now announces a headcount reduction of approximately 1,200 in Sweden. The Company has initiated negotiations with the unions.