Ericsson Wins at the 4th National Communications Awards

Ericsson has won the 5G Implementation Africa Award at the 4th National Communications Awards held in Accra, Ghana.

Ericsson was awarded in recognition of its outstanding strides, success, innovation, efforts and contributions in Information Communications Technology, 5G networking, communications and the digitalization sector of Ghana and the region.

Richard Kweku Arthur, the Country Manager of Ericsson Ghana, was also honored as one of the Top 30 Transformational Technology Leaders in Africa, for his outstanding contribution to Ghana’s technological growth.

Commenting on the award, Richard Arthur said “We are humbled by the recognition from the National Communications Awards. Our commitment is to accelerate the continent’s drive towards a digital economy, leaving no one behind. Indeed, the benefits of digital transformation are enormous and will lead to an inclusive and sustainable future for all. I dedicate this award to the fantastic Ericsson team and our cherished customers, who we also partner in addressing pressing societal challenges and promoting sustainable development across the continent.”

The National Communications Awards is a high-impact, digitalization and development communication program that recognizes communications, telecom, digitalization, organizational and national development. This award adds to Ericsson’s list of accolades for driving digital accelerationacross the continent.