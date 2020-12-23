Eritrea’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 807 after the Red Sea nation recorded 53 new confirmed cases, the Eritrean Ministry of Health said on Monday.

“Fifty-three patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Senafe 27, Adi-Quala 3, in the Southern Region; Tessenei 2, Gash Barka Region; as well as at Q/Centers and OPD Services in Asmara 21, Central Region,” Eritrea’s Ministry of Health said in a statement issued Monday.

The ministry added 597 of Eritrea’s confirmed COVID-19 cases have recovered fully and have been released from the hospital, while the remaining are receiving the necessary medical treatment.

The country confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on March 21. Eritrea had previously implemented a series of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

These include a nationwide lockdown, ban on all non-essential local and international flights as well as banning all trading activities and transactions during the lockdown period. Enditem