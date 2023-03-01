Eritrea’s Military Killed Over 300 Villagers in Northern Ethiopia in Fall 2022

Eritrean forces, who were supporting Ethiopia’s government forces against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), killed over 300 civilians in a week just days before the ceasefire agreement between the TPLF and Addis Ababa was reached in November 2022, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing witnesses and victims’ relatives.

According to the report, Eritrean forces, allied with Ethiopian government troops, had been angered by a defeat on the battlefield and raided at least ten villages east of the town of Adwa during a week before the ceasefire, having killed over 300 villagers.

The survivors of the raids, fearing for their lives, just started to describe these events on condition of anonymity as Eritrean troops pulled back from much of Tigray in late January, the report said.

Ethiopia had been experiencing a violent internal conflict since November 2020, when the central government accused the TPLF of attacking its military base and launched an anti-terrorist operation in the region.

In June 2021, the TPLF seized the city of Mekelle — Tigray’s administrative regional center — after fighting the government and the latter declared an unconditional ceasefire. However, the TPLF soon launched a new offensive and took control of the southern part of Tigray and the neighboring Amhara region.

A new ceasefire deal was reached in March when the Ethiopian authorities announced the introduction of an indefinite truce for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Tigray. In June, the Ethiopian government announced the establishment of a committee for negotiations with the TPLF. On November 2, the Ethiopian government and local Tigray region forces announced a deal to permanently cease hostilities, setting up a prospective end to a conflict that has left tens of thousands dead and millions more displaced.