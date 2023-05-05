Erling Haaland has earned his place in the history books

Stream all the action and keep enjoying Haaland’s record breaking season live on Showmax Pro.

According to coach Pep Guardiola, Erling Haaland is considered one of the best players in the world, having had an impressive season with Manchester City as he continuously shatters record after record. On Wednesday night, he broke the record for most goals scored in a Premier League season, netting his 35th goal this campaign, which put his side in the driver seat to retain their Premier League title.

The 22-year-old commanding Norwegian striker has scored 51 goals across 45 games in all competitions and with five Premier League games to play, he continues to lead the charge to a potential treble for the reigning Premier League champions.

His 12 goals in just eight UEFA Champions League games have put Manchester City in a great position to win their first European trophy after many years of coming close. On the 9th of May, Haaland is preparing to face the most successful side in UEFA Champions League history, Real Madrid, in a semi-final before the return leg at the Etihad Stadium on the 17th of May.

With 51 goals scored in his first season with Man City, his performance in the Premier League has exceeded the likes of Luis Suárez, Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney to name a few.

Haaland has set the football world alight this season, you can still watch him continue to break records in the last few Premier League games of the season and in the historic FA Cup final against local rivals, Manchester United. Subscribers in South Africa, Mauritius and Lesotho will be able to watch whether Man City can finally secure continental silverware in their pursuit for their maiden UEFA Champions League trophy.

