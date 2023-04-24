Ernest Anim to contest Kumawu by-election for NPP

The ruling New Patriotic Party has elected Mr Ernest Yaw Anim as its Parliamentary candidate in the May 23 Kumawu by-election constituency by-election.

This was after Mr Anim had polled 195 votes of the 418 valid votes cast.

His contenders – Ms Ama Serwa N.T. obtained 181 votes; Dr. Aboagye Da- Costa had 27; Dr Kwame Appiah Kubi polled 10; and Mr Kwame Bempah Osei-Hweree had five votes. One ballot was rejected.

The election was held on Sunday, April 23, at the Besoro Community Centre.

This follows the sudden death of the sitting Member of Parliament, who represented the NPP.

Mr Philip Basoah passed on, after a short illness, in the early hours of Tuesday, March 28, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, in Accra.

He was 53.

The Electoral Commission set May 23, 2023 for the by-election.