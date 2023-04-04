Ernest Kobeah declares support for Mahama

Mr Ernest Kobeah, one of the aspirants in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) May 13, Presidential Primaries has declared his support for former President John Dramani Mahama.

This was disclosed by the former President in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency.

“Thank you, Ernest Kobeah for your magnanimity in offering me your support to lead our great party, the NDC, to the 2024 elections,” Mr Mahama said.

“Your decision to step down from the contest, even after paying in full the filing fees pegged for the contest is exemplary. May the NDC get better and stronger.”