Ernest Kumi Declared Akwatia MP-Elect Amid Controversy, NDC Rejects EC Verdict

The Electoral Commission (EC) has officially declared Ernest Kumi of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the Member of Parliament-elect for the Akwatia constituency, bringing an end to a contentious and drawn-out electoral process.

Kumi secured 19,269 votes, defeating his main rival, Henry Yiadom Boakye of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who garnered 17,206 votes.

The declaration was made at the National Police Training School in Tesano, Accra, following multiple attempts to finalize the results from the Eastern Region. Akwatia, a traditionally NPP stronghold, became the center of political drama during the December 7 elections. What began as a routine collation process quickly spiraled into a highly contested affair, marred by delays, disputes, and accusations between the NPP and NDC.

The constituency was among four in the Eastern Region—alongside Suhum, Nsawam, and Fanteakwa North—where election results were relocated to the National Police Training School for final collation. This decision was prompted by escalating tensions, logistical challenges, and allegations of irregularities that hindered the original collation efforts in the region.

In response to the EC’s declaration, the NDC has announced that it will not accept the result. Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, a member of the party, stated in an interview with Joy News that the NDC rejects the outcome, accusing the EC of lacking proper documentation. “They don’t have a pink sheet at all; they have photocopies of what is considered the pink sheet,” he said.

The controversy surrounding Akwatia follows a broader pattern of electoral disputes in the country, highlighting ongoing tensions and challenges in Ghana’s electoral processes.