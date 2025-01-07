Ernest Kumi Defies Court Injunction, Swears in as Akwatia MP-Elect Amid Legal Dispute

Ernest Kumi, the Member of Parliament-elect for Akwatia, has made a bold decision to proceed with his swearing-in and participate in the election of a new Speaker of Parliament, despite an injunction from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) aimed at halting his parliamentary role.

The announcement of Kumi’s intent to take part in the proceedings was made to the House by the Minority Leader, Afenyo Markin. Markin referenced a precedent set during the same time in 2021, suggesting that the situation mirrored past parliamentary practices. He called on the Clerk of Parliament to formally recognize Kumi’s presence, signaling that the MP-elect would not be deterred by the ongoing legal challenge.

However, the issue quickly became contentious, as Dr. Ato Forson Cassiel, a senior member of the NDC, insisted that Kumi publicly acknowledge the legal breach he was allegedly committing by proceeding with the swearing-in, noting that it contravened constitutional provisions. Forson’s comments underlined the legal complexities surrounding Kumi’s contested seat.

This conflict arises after the Koforidua High Court ruled in favor of an injunction, effectively preventing Ernest Kumi from taking office. The injunction, filed by Henry Boakye Yiadom, the NDC’s parliamentary candidate for Akwatia, was directed at Kumi, the Electoral Commission, and the Clerk of Parliament, blocking the formalization of Kumi’s role as an MP until the court case is resolved.

The Akwatia seat, among other electoral contests, has been at the center of dispute following the December 2024 elections. Kumi’s victory was contested, and the Electoral Commission declared the results at the National Police Training School in Tesano, Accra. Despite the court’s intervention, Kumi’s defiant stance reflects the ongoing tension between the NPP and NDC factions, each contesting the legality of his election.

This latest development has heightened the political drama as Ghana’s new Parliament convenes, and all eyes will remain on the unfolding legal and parliamentary process that could have significant implications for the governance of the country.