Ernest Owusu Bempah Predicts Setbacks Under Mahama’s Presidency, Including Return of Dumsor

Ernest Owusu Bempah, Deputy Communications Director for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed a bleak outlook on the incoming administration of John Dramani Mahama, predicting that the country will face significant challenges, similar to those seen during Mahama’s previous term.

Speaking on Oyerepa TV, Owusu Bempah suggested that Mahama’s return to power would result in a series of setbacks for the nation. He specifically pointed to the likely resurgence of dumsor, the intermittent power outages that plagued Ghana in the past, which he claims will be a consequence of the new administration’s inability to manage the energy sector effectively.

“John Mahama will punish the Ghanaian people. There will be dumsor coming soon. I am in the energy sector, and I know what is happening,” Owusu Bempah stated, asserting that the new government will struggle to maintain a stable power supply.

Owusu Bempah also raised concerns about the future of the Free Senior High School (SHS) program under Mahama. He suggested that the incoming administration would not be able to generate sufficient revenue to sustain the program, which was a key policy initiative during the tenure of the Akufo-Addo government.

“Probably they won’t have money in the coming years to pay for Free SHS, and they will be doing ‘waratuwarasa’,” he remarked, alluding to the potential financial challenges the new government may face. He also referenced comments made by former Finance Minister Seth Terkper, implying that the Mahama administration may attempt to test the public’s response to various fiscal policies.

Owusu Bempah’s comments reflect ongoing tensions between the NPP and the NDC, with the former seeking to highlight what they view as Mahama’s past failures, particularly regarding economic and infrastructural management.