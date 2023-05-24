Ernest Yaw Anim wins Kumawu seat; says his victory indicates breaking the #8 is possible

The Member of Parliament-elect for Kumawu constituency in the Ashanti Region, Ernest Yaw Anim has stated that his victory is a clear indication that it is possible for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to “break the 8” in the 2024 general elections.

“It is also a sign that ‘breaking the 8’ is possible, so it shows that 2024 the NPP is ready to ‘break the 8’.” He assured.

Ernest Yaw Anim of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been declared winner of the May 23 by-election in the Kumawu Constituency of the Ashanti Region.

The NPP polled 15,264 (70.91%) of valid votes cast against the National Democratic Congress’ Kwasi Amankwaa who had 3,723 votes (17.29%).

Kwaku Duah, the first independent candidate polled 2478 (11.51%) while the second Kwaku Duah got 62 votes (00.29%).

The Electoral Commission lead for the poll made the formal declaration of Anim as winner of the poll and by that the Member of Parliament-elect for the constituency.

Addressing the media after his victory, Yaw Anim said Ghanaians have understood that the NPP is the only political party that can take the country to the promised land.

“Today Ghanaians have shown that is the NPP they have accepted, they have shown that the NPP is the only political party that can take the country into the promised land. We have delivered on our promises, we promised Free SHS and we have delivered, we promised to improve the school feeding programme and we have delivered, today, Kumawu road has been constructed, we promised a hospital and we are going to commission in August for the people of Kumawu to benefit. So I knew that Kumawu would make President Akufo- Addo and the Vice president Bawumia proud as well as the NPP” He stated.