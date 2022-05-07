Ernestay Amputee Club Returns After Spain International Friendly

A contingent of players, technical team and officials of Ernestay Amputee Football club, has arrived in the country after playing their Spanish counterparts, Flamencos Amputados Sur, in an international friendly match in Malaga, Spain.

Ernestay Club lost 2-1 in a highly-spirited game organized to promote amputee football and boost the fraternity between Ghana and Spain in the area of disability sports.

Flamencos opened the scoring in the first half of match to the surprise of the visitors. Ernestay Club riposted by scoring early in the second half to pull even. Jonathan Nyarko was the goal scorer for Ernestay Club.

However, the Spaniards increased their tempo by adding one more goal to seal victory with a comfortable 2-1 score line.

Goalkeeper Bernard Duodo was adjudged the best player in Ernestay Club, while David Mendes Mendes picked the Best Player award for Flamencos.

The friendly match, the first ever by a club from Spain, was organized to strengthen the relationship between the two clubs and to build the confidence of the players for their various assignments.

Ernest Yaw Ayisi, founder and president of Ernestay Disability and Sport Foundation, expressed the hope that amputee football would rise to higher heights and serve as a means of greater opportunities for Persons with Disability (PWDs).

“We hope to use amputee football to create opportunities for our athletes in order to change the way people perceive us. Disability is just special ability, not disability,” he said.

He thanked Adonko Bitters Ltd for their sponsorship support that brought the dream into reality.

Ernestay Disability and Sports Foundation is the first Organization to form a female amputee club in the country.