Ernestay Amputee Football Club Loses To Everton In International Friendly

Ghana’s Ernestay Amputee Football Club played a spirited game but lost to Everton Amputee Football Club by 3-1 in a friendly international match played in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

The Ghanaian side started on a good note but lost control after some five minutes, giving room to the British side to dictate the pace. It came as no surprise as Everton took the lead to end the first half 1-0 in their favor.

The second half began on a more determined note as Ernestay Amputee Football Club made some incursions into their opponents’ half but failed to translate their efforts into a goal.

Everton would then punish them by increasing the tally to 2-0 with a beautiful goal.

Infuriated by the goal, the Ghanaians changed their game plan, resulting in a goal to reduce the deficit but their jubilation was short lived as Everton added one within a short time, ending the game at 3-1 in their favor.

The international match was aimed at promoting amputee football in the two countries and to give exposure to the players of the adoptive sport.

Ernestay Disability and Sports Foundation, mother body of Ernestay Amputee Football Club, was partially sponsored by Adonko Next Level, Wadok Microfinance and Idrowhyte Event Centre.

The Foundation, which has established the first female amputee team in Ghana, is planning a match with their Cameroonian Female Amputee Football side soon.

By Fred Kumah