The Eastern Region Volleyball Association (ERVA) is set to engage stakeholders to find possible ways of advancing the sport in the region amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The Association has set Thursday, April 15, as the day to convey its first general meeting since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic at the Okere Municipal Assembly in Adukrom.

The meeting seeks to invite all executives and club leaders.

The agenda for the day would take into consideration the 2021 league, its commencement, the league format and other modalities.

Others on the agenda includes validation of player registration and election of new executive and ways to get sponsorship for the upcoming league.

The Eastern Region which is described as the fulcrum of volleyball in the country has one of the vibrant civilian volleyball leagues.

Currently, there are over 20 volleyball teams in the region that compete in both the male and female leagues.

