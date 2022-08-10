ESCAP supporting dev’t of STI in Cambodia, Lao PDR, Thailand and Vietnam

The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) is supporting the development of a new collaboration programme on science, technology, and innovation (STI) among Cambodia, Lao PDR, Thailand and Viet Nam. This initiative will establish a mutually beneficial partnership to tackle common challenges and opportunities for building scientific know-how, technological capabilities and innovation breakthroughs among the four countries.

To fulfil the promise of STI to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals, countries need concerted efforts to unlock the potential of scientific knowledge, digital technologies and business innovations.

This collaboration programme will identify specific areas, resources and institutional commitments to support strategic cooperation between the collaborating countries on STI.

“To achieve the ambitions of the Sustainable Development Goals, countries need to leverage science, technology and innovation. By facilitating south-south and triangular collaboration in this area, we hope to boost national innovation capabilities, tackle high-priority societal challenges and nurture shared prosperity,” said Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of ESCAP.

“STI cooperation and collaboration between neighbouring countries is essential, if we wish to address collective challenges in the context of sustainable development,” said Kieth Rethy Chhem, Minister Delegate attached to Prime Minister and Secretary of State, Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation of Cambodia.

“The Government of Thailand has launched Bio-Circular-Green Economic Model or BCG as a new economic model aiming to promote inclusive and sustainable development in both national and regional scales. This collaboration programme will support our people and planet by amplifying the use of technological solutions and scientific knowledge for more sustainable economic models,” said Kitipong Promwong, President, Office of National Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Policy Council (NXPO) of Thailand

This initiative, adding to the Asia-Pacific Research and Training Network on STI Policy (ARTNETonSTI), will draw on a community of practice of government officials and policy experts to design forward-looking and evidence-based science, technology and innovation policies for inclusive and sustainable development.