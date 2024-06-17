Escape the Heat: Experience Sir Richard Branson’s Swiss Mountain Retreat

As temperatures soar across mainland Europe this summer, Virgin Limited Edition invites travelers to beat the heat at Sir Richard Branson’s exquisite retreat, The Lodge, nestled in the serene Swiss Alps.

From 14th June to 15th September 2024, The Lodge transforms into a luxurious hotel-style getaway, offering guests a respite from the scorching summer. Set against the backdrop of majestic Alpine vistas and charming villages of Verbier, visitors can indulge in a variety of activities. Imagine energizing mornings with yoga, afternoons exploring scenic trails, and evenings relaxing in hot tubs with champagne, all while soaking in breathtaking mountain views.

Typically an exclusive winter chalet, The Lodge opens its doors this summer for individual stays or exclusive bookings, accommodating couples, families, and solo travelers alike. Guests can enjoy All-Inclusive amenities including gourmet meals, daily afternoon tea, premium drinks, and champagne. With nine bedrooms and suites accommodating up to 18 adults, The Lodge promises a bespoke Alpine experience.

Adventure enthusiasts can explore Verbier’s renowned cycling routes or embark on hiking trails ranging from leisurely walks to challenging treks. For thrill-seekers, opportunities abound with rock climbing and paragliding sessions. Afterward, unwind in the indoor swimming pool, steam room, or outdoor hot tubs. Children can participate in the ‘Lodge Rangers’ program, offering fun and educational activities.

Food lovers will delight in locally sourced, seasonal cuisine prepared by world-class chefs. Ingredients like apricots, wild berries, herbs, and cheese from local artisan Marc Dubosson reflect The Lodge’s commitment to sustainability and freshness.

Beyond The Lodge, Verbier offers a wealth of activities from golf and horse treks to shopping in boutiques and attending open-air concerts and festivals. Whether seeking adventure or relaxation, The Lodge at Verbier promises an unforgettable summer escape.

This summer, discover the allure of the Swiss Alps with Sir Richard Branson’s exclusive mountain retreat, offering a blend of luxury, adventure, and natural beauty amidst Europe’s serene mountain landscapes.