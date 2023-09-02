ESEF 2023: Empowering Sustainable Energy in the ECOWAS Region

The ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE) is proud to announce that it will be organizing the 8th edition of the ECOWAS Sustainable Energy Forum (ESEF) 2023, scheduled to take place in the city of Praia – Cabo Verde, on October 12 and 13, under the auspices of the office of the prime-minister of Cabo Verde.

During the last years, ESEF has established itself as the premier energy event in West Africa, attracting a wide range of stakeholders from around the world. This year’s theme focuses on promoting sustainable energy in the region, and will bring together key stakeholders, including policymakers, industry leaders, and world-renowned experts to deliberate on pressing energy challenges and opportunities in the region.

By fostering collaboration among these stakeholders, the Forum aims to ensure comprehensive and well-rounded discussions that lead to actionable outcomes.

Among the different objectives of the Forum, the following can be highlighted:

Foster concrete progress in the attainment of the region’s sustainable energy targets;

Showcase and facilitate investment opportunities in the region’s sustainable energy sector;

Provide a platform for networking and improving the policy and regulatory landscape for private sector investment through engagement between ECOWAS policy makers, regional and international private sector players, and financial institutions.

ESEF is a pivotal event aimed at advancing sustainable energy solutions and catalyzing socio-economic development across the West African region.

The Forum is organized in parallel with the West Africa Energy Transition Week, featuring the 4th edition of the International Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Fair of Cabo Verde (FIEREE), taking place from October 12 – 14, 2023, organized by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Energy of Cabo Verde (MICE).