ESEF 2023 to discuss a greener West Africa at Cabo Verde

The ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE) is organizing the 8th edition of the ECOWAS Sustainable Energy Forum (ESEF) 2023, scheduled to take place in the city of Praia – Cabo Verde, on October 11 and 12, under the auspices of the office of the Prime-Minister of Cabo Verde.

ESEF attracts a broad range of stakeholders, including Heads of State, Ministers, leaders of financial institutions and development organizations, and the private sector, to discuss and collaborate on sustainable energy solutions for the region.

The Forum is a critical platform for government representatives, international organizations, private sector leaders, academia, civil society, innovators, and other stakeholders to engage in meaningful discussions and share their expertise on pressing energy-related challenges facing the region. With a focus on driving innovation, collaboration, and knowledge exchange, the event is set to shape the energy landscape in West Africa for years to come.

According to the Executive Director of ECREEE, Mr. Francis Sempore, “ESEF underscores our commitment to promoting sustainable energy solutions that address the unique challenges and opportunities within West Africa. By bringing together diverse stakeholders, we aim to foster collaboration and innovation, ultimately driving the region towards a more sustainable and resilient energy future.”

One of the critical elements of the forum is to encourage investment. ECREEE recognizes that sustainable energy projects require substantial investments. This is why the Centre organizes the Forum to connect stakeholders with potential investors, promoting funding opportunities for green infrastructure projects that align with the region’s energy goals.

Another key pillar of the forum is the promotion of policies and regulatory framework. Effective policy and regulatory frameworks are essential for the transition to sustainable energy. The Forum will serve as a platform to discuss policy recommendations that support a conducive environment for energy innovation, market competition, and private sector involvement.

The Forum takes place in parallel with the West Africa Energy Transition Week. This year’s edition will feature the 4th edition of the International Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Fair of Cabo Verde (FIEREE), taking place from October 12 – 14, 2023, and organized by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Energy of Cabo Verde (MICE).