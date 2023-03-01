eSIM demand grows as Workz strengthens market position

eSIM provider, Workz, has been identified as one of the top five eSIM platform providers in the world for a third year running, according to a new report published this month by Counterpoint Research on the thriving market for the new SIM technology. Workz, which specialises in cloud-based solutions for mobile network operators, is one of the highest-ranking non-traditional telecom vendors to feature in the report and was recognised as a market leader in several areas including innovation and speed of deployment.

The SIM specialist recently became the first provider to launch a cloud-based eSIM management platform to be security accredited by the GSMA. It also offers the first open eSIM orchestration hub to allow interoperability between multiple vendor platforms and sales channels. The company currently serves over 150 telcos in 80 countries.

eSIM technology is expected to be used in six billion devices such as smartphones, watches, tablets, cars, and utility meters by 2025. Counterpoint Research states consumer demand is at an all-time high, with over 260 mobile network operators worldwide currently offering eSIM subscriptions since last September when Apple launched its first eSIM-only smartphone.

Commenting on the report, Counterpoint Research Vice President Neil Shah said, “Workz is one of the fastest-growing players in the ecosystem. They scored excellently in compliance, security, interoperability, and time to market. Workz’s Multi-tenant eSIM Hub still stands out as an important innovation.”

Workz CEO Tor Malmros added “It’s an exciting time for eSIM. Since Apple placed all bets on the technology with the iPhone 14, we’ve seen a real jump along the adoption curve. The upcoming GSMA standard for eSIM IoT promises a similar impact in the enterprise space. Since Q4, we’ve seen a sharp increase in inquiries for our cloud services which are helping our clients to quickly establish themselves in this growth market.”