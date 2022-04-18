Eslih Owusu for vacant WBC Youth World title

USA based Super welterweight Eslih Owusu (7-0) and Oliver Meng (8-0) will clash for the vacant WBC Youth World title on April 21 in Copenhagen.

Eslih Owusu who is coached by Okoe Odamteen, ex trainer of former WBA Welterweight champion, Ike Bazooka Quartey is described as the Future of the Super Welterweight division.

Odamteen brought his boxer to Ghana to contest and he was impressive.

Owusu trained at the Bronx Gym and attracted many admirers.