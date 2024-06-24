Espanyol Triumphs in Playoffs, Secured Return to La Liga

Barcelona-based club Espanyol claimed the final promotion place to play in La Liga on Sunday after a 2-0 win at home to Oviedo in the second leg of the play-off final for promotion to the Spanish top-flight from the second division.

The result gives Espanyol a 2-1 aggregate win over their rivals after Oviedo won the first leg of the final in their Carlos Tartiere Stadium a week ago.

Two goals from forward Javi Puado in the 44th and 45th minute of the game saw Espanyol back into the elite after they ended the regular season in fourth place.

Puado’s first goal came after he was able to beat the defense from a corner kick, and his second, which came just a minute later, was a close-range finish after Espanyol caught Oviedo on the break.

The win means Espanyol will join Leganes and Valladolid in La Liga next season after Leganes won the second division league, with Valladolid finishing second.

Espanyol spent just a season in the second division after suffering relegation at the end of the 2022-23 La Liga season when they finished second from bottom with 37 points from 38 matches.