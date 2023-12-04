Esports Betting Market Projected To Surge By US$1.2B (2023 To 2028)

The Esports betting revenue is expected to rise by 57% by 2028.

Looking at the data, it suggests that this surge will amount to an extra $1.2 billion in revenue in the next 5 years.

An Extra 24M People To Bet On Esports By 2028 (92m Esports Bettors Worldwide)

Esports betting is becoming more integrated within mainstream gambling platforms and more markets than ever before are on offer for users – beyond traditional match winner bets.

The rise of live betting and streaming has enhanced the experience, allowing users to engage in real-time with in-play bets.

Partnerships between esports betting operators and the teams themselves are a huge reason for the rise in popularity, alongside the continuous professionalization of esports with structured leagues and tournaments.